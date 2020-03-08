Listen Live Sports

WTA Monterrey Results

March 8, 2020 5:36 pm
 
Sunday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Marie Bouzkova (9), Czech Republic, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Wang Yafan, China, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

