Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

WVU faces OU in Big 12 quarters

March 11, 2020 7:45 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 6 seed West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Oklahoma are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tourney. Oklahoma swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Sooners shot 49.1 percent from the field while holding West Virginia to just 34.3 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Reaves has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sooners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Oklahoma has 34 assists on 65 field goals (52.3 percent) across its past three outings while West Virginia has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.3 percent, ranking the Mountaineers first nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oklahoma sits at just 23.3 percent (ranked 311th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)