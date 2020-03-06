Wyoming 74, Nevada 71

WYOMING (9-23)

Banks 1-1 0-1 2, Hendricks 4-12 0-0 12, Maldonado 1-10 2-3 5, Marble 9-16 3-5 24, Taylor 2-4 4-4 8, Thompson 4-6 6-6 17, Foster 3-11 0-0 6, Milton 0-1 0-0 0, Fornstrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 15-19 74.

NEVADA (19-12)

Robinson 1-3 0-2 2, Reyes 1-2 1-2 3, Drew 8-10 0-0 19, Harris 2-13 13-16 17, Johnson 5-17 2-2 15, Zouzoua 3-6 2-2 11, Meeks 0-2 0-0 0, Hymes 1-1 2-2 4, Milling 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 20-26 71.

Halftime_Nevada 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 11-27 (Hendricks 4-11, Thompson 3-3, Marble 3-5, Maldonado 1-4, Milton 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Foster 0-2), Nevada 9-25 (Zouzoua 3-3, Drew 3-4, Johnson 3-8, Meeks 0-2, Milling 0-3, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Wyoming 33 (Maldonado 12), Nevada 38 (Harris 9). Assists_Wyoming 13 (Maldonado, Marble 3), Nevada 9 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 18, Nevada 19.

