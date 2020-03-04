Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74

WYOMING (7-23)

Banks 2-6 6-8 10, Hendricks 5-13 2-3 16, Maldonado 5-9 2-6 13, Marble 7-12 2-2 20, Taylor 5-7 3-5 15, Milton 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 1-2 1, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 80.

COLORADO ST. (20-11)

Thistlewood 3-10 1-2 9, Carvacho 7-13 6-6 20, Moore 2-4 2-2 7, Stevens 8-19 4-4 22, Roddy 0-5 2-2 2, Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Edwards 3-4 0-0 8, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Tonje 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 25-63 16-19 74.

Halftime_Wyoming 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 12-26 (Marble 4-7, Hendricks 4-11, Taylor 2-2, Maldonado 1-2, Milton 1-3, Thompson 0-1), Colorado St. 8-19 (Edwards 2-2, Stevens 2-4, Thistlewood 2-6, Moore 1-2, Martin 1-3, Roddy 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Thistlewood. Rebounds_Wyoming 24 (Hendricks 6), Colorado St. 44 (Carvacho 15). Assists_Wyoming 19 (Maldonado 6), Colorado St. 14 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 17, Colorado St. 22. A_5,198 (18,776).

