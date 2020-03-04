Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74

March 4, 2020 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

WYOMING (7-23)

Banks 2-6 6-8 10, Hendricks 5-13 2-3 16, Maldonado 5-9 2-6 13, Marble 7-12 2-2 20, Taylor 5-7 3-5 15, Milton 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 1-2 1, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 80.

COLORADO ST. (20-11)

Thistlewood 3-10 1-2 9, Carvacho 7-13 6-6 20, Moore 2-4 2-2 7, Stevens 8-19 4-4 22, Roddy 0-5 2-2 2, Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Edwards 3-4 0-0 8, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Tonje 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 25-63 16-19 74.

Halftime_Wyoming 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 12-26 (Marble 4-7, Hendricks 4-11, Taylor 2-2, Maldonado 1-2, Milton 1-3, Thompson 0-1), Colorado St. 8-19 (Edwards 2-2, Stevens 2-4, Thistlewood 2-6, Moore 1-2, Martin 1-3, Roddy 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Thistlewood. Rebounds_Wyoming 24 (Hendricks 6), Colorado St. 44 (Carvacho 15). Assists_Wyoming 19 (Maldonado 6), Colorado St. 14 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 17, Colorado St. 22. A_5,198 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise