Xavier 66, Georgetown 63

XAVIER (19-10)

Carter 3-7 0-1 7, Freemantle 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 8-14 2-4 18, Marshall 7-17 2-2 20, Scruggs 2-5 2-2 8, Goodin 0-1 0-0 0, Tandy 2-7 1-2 7. Totals 24-58 9-13 66.

GEORGETOWN (15-14)

Pickett 4-11 1-1 12, Wahab 3-4 1-1 7, Allen 2-8 2-2 7, Blair 5-15 4-4 18, Mosely 4-11 3-5 11, Ighoefe 1-4 2-2 4, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Muresan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 13-15 63.

Halftime_Xavier 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 9-23 (Marshall 4-8, Scruggs 2-4, Tandy 2-5, Carter 1-4, Freemantle 0-1, Goodin 0-1), Georgetown 8-25 (Blair 4-11, Pickett 3-7, Allen 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Mosely 0-3). Fouled Out_Scruggs. Rebounds_Xavier 38 (Jones 13), Georgetown 26 (Ighoefe 7). Assists_Xavier 13 (Marshall 5), Georgetown 14 (Mosely 7). Total Fouls_Xavier 21, Georgetown 16.

