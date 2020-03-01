Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

XFL Football At A Glance

March 1, 2020 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 1 .500 67 83
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88
Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 17, Los Angeles 14

St. Louis 23, Seattle 16

Sunday, March 1

Houston 27, Dallas 20

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 25, DC 0

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War