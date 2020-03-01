Listen Live Sports

XFL Glance

March 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 1 .667 67 58
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .667 58 45
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 17, Los Angeles 14

St. Louis 23, Seattle 16

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at DC, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Houston at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.

