XFL Glance

March 17, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

___

Sunday, March 15

Dallas at DC, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.

DC at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Tampa Bay at DC, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at New York, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Houston at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 2

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

The Associated Press

