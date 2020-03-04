Yankees 3, Phillies 2

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 3 5 2 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 2 0 Mzzotti cf 1 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 1 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 1 2 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 1 A.Gmboa 2b 0 0 0 0 Lu.Voit dh 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 2 0 1 1 J.Bruce dh 3 1 1 2 Alvarez pr 1 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade lf 3 0 0 0 Hrrison 3b 3 0 0 0 Z.Zhner lf 1 0 0 0 A.Listi 3b 1 0 1 0 Granite rf 1 0 0 0 Garlick lf 3 0 0 0 T.Mlone rf 1 0 0 0 Rndolph lf 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder 3b 2 0 0 0 Martini rf 3 0 0 0 E.Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 Verling rf 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 2 0 0 0 Marchan c 1 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 3 0 2 0

Philadelphia 000 002 000 — 2 New York 300 000 00x — 3

E_Harrison (1), Torres (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Forsythe (2), Torreyes (2). HR_Bruce (1). CS_Granite (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Pivetta L, 0-1 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 4 Russ 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Parker 1 1 0 0 1 1 Liriano 1 0 0 0 3 1 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 3

New York Happ W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 1 6 King H, 2 3 2 2 2 0 3 Lyons H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 Otero S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner First, Roberto Ortiz Second, Dan Iassogna Third, Vic Carapazz.

T_2:38. A_9,494

