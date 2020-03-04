Yankees 3, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|2
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mzzotti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Gmboa 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lu.Voit dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Innetta c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Bruce dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alvarez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Zhner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Listi 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Granite rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rndolph lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Kratz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marchan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trreyes ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|300
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Harrison (1), Torres (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Forsythe (2), Torreyes (2). HR_Bruce (1). CS_Granite (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Russ
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liriano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ W, 2-0
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|King H, 2
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Lyons H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Otero S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner First, Roberto Ortiz Second, Dan Iassogna Third, Vic Carapazz.
T_2:38. A_9,494
