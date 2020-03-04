Listen Live Sports

Yankees 3, Phillies 2

March 4, 2020 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 3 5 2
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 2 0
Mzzotti cf 1 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 1 0 0
Frsythe 2b 3 1 2 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 1
A.Gmboa 2b 0 0 0 0 Lu.Voit dh 3 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 4 0 0 0
Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 2 0 1 1
J.Bruce dh 3 1 1 2 Alvarez pr 1 0 0 0
Cstillo ph 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade lf 3 0 0 0
Hrrison 3b 3 0 0 0 Z.Zhner lf 1 0 0 0
A.Listi 3b 1 0 1 0 Granite rf 1 0 0 0
Garlick lf 3 0 0 0 T.Mlone rf 1 0 0 0
Rndolph lf 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder 3b 2 0 0 0
Martini rf 3 0 0 0 E.Kratz ph 1 0 0 0
Verling rf 1 0 0 0
Bthncrt c 2 0 0 0
Marchan c 1 0 0 0
Trreyes ss 3 0 2 0
Philadelphia 000 002 000 2
New York 300 000 00x 3

E_Harrison (1), Torres (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Forsythe (2), Torreyes (2). HR_Bruce (1). CS_Granite (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta L, 0-1 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 4
Russ 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 1 0 0 1 1
Liriano 1 0 0 0 3 1
Norris 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Happ W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 1 6
King H, 2 3 2 2 2 0 3
Lyons H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Otero S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner First, Roberto Ortiz Second, Dan Iassogna Third, Vic Carapazz.

T_2:38. A_9,494

