Yankees 9, Red Sox 1

|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|7
|
|Bnntndi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Witte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Matheny cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Lcroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Bandy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strgeon ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andujar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chatham ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hrnndez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tuchman dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Duran rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lnghi rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Androli lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D L Grr 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ambrgey pr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|601
|000
|11x
|—
|9
E_Bandy (0), Chatham (0), Urshela (0). LOB_Boston 3, New York 11. 2B_Torres (0). HR_Devers (1), Urshela (0). SF_Tauchman (0).
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Haworth
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osich
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tapia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tanaka W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Schmidt
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP_Perez, Haworth.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Jerry Layne Second, Tom Hallion Third, Mark Wegne.
T_3:09. A_9,545
