Yankees 9, Red Sox 1

Red Sox Yankees ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 2 1 Totals 36 9 13 7 Bnntndi dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 1 2 2 J.Witte ph 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 1 1 1 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 2 0 2 0 M.Chvis 1b 3 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 0 Matheny cf 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade 2b 1 1 1 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 1 1 1 J.Bandy c 2 0 0 0 Florial cf 2 0 0 0 J.Praza 2b 2 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 B.Dlbec 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 2 0 0 0 Strgeon ph 3 0 0 0 Andujar lf 3 1 1 0 Chatham ss 1 0 0 0 Estrada 3b 2 1 2 1 Hrnndez 3b 1 0 0 0 Tuchman dh 2 0 0 1 J.Duran rf 2 0 0 0 Gittens ph 0 0 0 0 N.Lnghi rf 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 2 1 1 Androli lf 2 0 0 0 T.Mlone lf 2 0 1 0 D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0 Frazier rf 0 0 0 0 Ambrgey pr 1 0 0 1

Boston 000 100 000 — 1 New York 601 000 11x — 9

E_Bandy (0), Chatham (0), Urshela (0). LOB_Boston 3, New York 11. 2B_Torres (0). HR_Devers (1), Urshela (0). SF_Tauchman (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Red Sox Perez L, 0-1 2-3 4 6 1 1 0 Haworth 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Taylor 2 2 1 1 1 2 Brice 1 0 0 0 0 2 Osich 1 1 0 0 2 2 Tapia 1 2 1 1 1 0 Alvarez 1 3 1 1 1 0

Yankees Tanaka W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 5 Schmidt 2 2 1 1 1 3 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 4

WP_Perez, Haworth.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Jerry Layne Second, Tom Hallion Third, Mark Wegne.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_9,545

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.