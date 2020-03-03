Listen Live Sports

Yankees 9, Red Sox 1

March 3, 2020 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
Red Sox Yankees
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 2 1 Totals 36 9 13 7
Bnntndi dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 1 2 2
J.Witte ph 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 3 1 1 1 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
J.Downs ss 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 2 0 2 0
M.Chvis 1b 3 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 0
Matheny cf 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade 2b 1 1 1 0
J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 1 1 1
J.Bandy c 2 0 0 0 Florial cf 2 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 2 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 1 0
B.Dlbec 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 2 0 0 0
Strgeon ph 3 0 0 0 Andujar lf 3 1 1 0
Chatham ss 1 0 0 0 Estrada 3b 2 1 2 1
Hrnndez 3b 1 0 0 0 Tuchman dh 2 0 0 1
J.Duran rf 2 0 0 0 Gittens ph 0 0 0 0
N.Lnghi rf 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 2 1 1
Androli lf 2 0 0 0 T.Mlone lf 2 0 1 0
D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0 Frazier rf 0 0 0 0
Ambrgey pr 1 0 0 1
Boston 000 100 000 1
New York 601 000 11x 9

E_Bandy (0), Chatham (0), Urshela (0). LOB_Boston 3, New York 11. 2B_Torres (0). HR_Devers (1), Urshela (0). SF_Tauchman (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Red Sox
Perez L, 0-1 2-3 4 6 1 1 0
Haworth 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Taylor 2 2 1 1 1 2
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 2
Osich 1 1 0 0 2 2
Tapia 1 2 1 1 1 0
Alvarez 1 3 1 1 1 0
Yankees
Tanaka W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 5
Schmidt 2 2 1 1 1 3
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 4

WP_Perez, Haworth.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Jerry Layne Second, Tom Hallion Third, Mark Wegne.

T_3:09. A_9,545

