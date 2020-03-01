Listen Live Sports

Yankees star Judge to have more tests on shoulder Monday

March 1, 2020 4:01 pm
 
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) —

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.

Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.

The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

“They worked on him a lot,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “So, I’d say we were a little encouraged this morning.’’

Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.

“Where’s it coming from? What’s generating that?’’ Boone said.

Judge has no issues while throwing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

