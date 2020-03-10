Listen Live Sports

Yanks’ Gary Sánchez misses batting practice due to flu

March 10, 2020 4:30 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez missed batting practice Tuesday because he has the flu and will be re-evaluated later this week.

Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez, sidelined since the weekend by a sore back, was examined by team doctors.

“He had the fever last night, “ Boone said. ”They tested him and it was positive for the flu, He’ll be away from us for the next couple days, at least. We’ll see where he’s at that point.”

Sánchez is to be evaluated again Friday.

He played consecutive games for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday, then felt back soreness on Saturday and hasn’t played since. He took part in catching drills Monday and was scheduled to resume batting practice on Tuesday.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole missed a couple days last week because of a fever.

Outfielder-designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who strained his right calf during defensive drills on Feb, 26, will start running outdoors Wednesday or Thursday. Stanton, expected to be out until sometime in April, has been playing catch and hitting in an indoor cage.

Left-hander James Paxton is scheduled to start a throwing program Wednesday as part of his rehabilitation from back surgery on Feb. 5 for a herniated disk and the removal of a cyst. He likely will be sidelined until May or June.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

