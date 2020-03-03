Listen Live Sports

Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57

March 3, 2020 9:10 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (12-18)

Wilbourn 2-3 2-3 6, Lucas 6-9 0-0 15, Roy 6-15 2-4 17, Jo.Thomas 4-10 1-2 9, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Abram 2-13 0-0 4, Allen 1-1 2-2 4, Behrendt 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-54 9-13 57.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (17-14)

Akuchie 2-5 4-4 10, Bohannon 9-13 2-4 20, Cathcart 3-7 0-0 7, Covington 3-4 0-0 7, Quisenberry 4-10 4-4 12, Morgan 1-6 2-3 4, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Ja.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Hamperian 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-48 12-15 63.

Halftime_Milwaukee 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 6-22 (Lucas 3-4, Roy 3-9, Brown 0-1, Jo.Thomas 0-3, Abram 0-5), Youngstown St. 5-19 (Akuchie 2-5, Hamperian 1-1, Cathcart 1-2, Covington 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Morgan 0-4, Quisenberry 0-4). Rebounds_Milwaukee 27 (Lucas 6), Youngstown St. 27 (Covington 6). Assists_Milwaukee 13 (Lucas 7), Youngstown St. 14 (Quisenberry 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Youngstown St. 14. A_2,110 (6,300).

