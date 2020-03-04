Youngstown St. faces UIC in Horizon quarters

Youngstown State (18-14, 11-8) vs. Illinois-Chicago (16-16, 11-8)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon semifinals is up for grabs as Youngstown State and Illinois-Chicago match up. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when the Flames shot 50.7 percent from the field while holding Youngstown State to just 40.5 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Godwin Boahen has put up 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 16.8 points and 4.2 assists while Naz Bohannon has put up 11.2 points and 8.6 rebounds.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Quisenberry has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. Quisenberry has 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Illinois-Chicago has 53 assists on 93 field goals (57 percent) over its previous three matchups while Youngstown State has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.