Youngstown State beats Milwaukee 63-57 in Horizon tourney

March 3, 2020 9:54 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon had 20 points and five assists as Youngstown State defeated Milwaukee 63-57 in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Penguins will play at fourth-seeded Illinois-Chicago on Thursday.

Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and six assists for Youngstown State (18-14). Michael Akuchie added 10 points. Garrett Covington had six rebounds.

Milwaukee scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team, after leading at halftime 36-30.

Darius Roy had 17 points for the Panthers (12-19). Te’Jon Lucas added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

