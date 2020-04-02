Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2-year-old colt dies after accident at Santa Anita

April 26, 2020 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old colt has died after what was called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the track since late December.

Last Renegade, who had yet to make his racing debut, died Friday, according to information posted on the California Horse Racing Board website. No further details were provided. A required necropsy is pending.

Last Renegade was trained by Peter Eurton.

The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.

Advertisement

Santa Anita officials said they have submitted a written proposal to resume live racing as soon as possible to the health department and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. They are expecting an answer soon.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Last Renegade is the fifth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.

A string of horse deaths at Santa Anita last year led to sweeping changes involving medication and safety.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation