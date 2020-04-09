2020 NFL Draft Order

|Draft: April 23-25 at Las Vegas
|
|Opponents
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Cincinnati
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|141
|114
|1
|.553
|2. Washington
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|128
|127
|1
|.502
|3. Detroit
|3
|12
|1
|.219
|129
|126
|1
|.506
|4. NY Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|120
|134
|2
|.473
|5. Miami
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|124
|132
|0
|.484
|6. LA Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|131
|124
|1
|.514
|7. Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|140
|115
|1
|.549
|8. Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|135
|120
|1
|.529
|9. Jacksonville
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|124
|132
|0
|.484
|10. Cleveland
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|136
|119
|1
|.533
|11. NY Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|121
|135
|0
|.473
|12. Raiders
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|123
|132
|1
|.482
|13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|128
|126
|2
|.504
|14. Tampa Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|127
|127
|2
|.500
|15. Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|130
|125
|1
|.510
|16. Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|139
|116
|1
|.545
|17. Dallas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|122
|133
|1
|.479
|18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|128
|127
|1
|.502
|19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|129
|125
|2
|.508
|20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams)
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|136
|118
|2
|.535
|21. Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|116
|139
|1
|.455
|22. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|121
|133
|2
|.477
|23. New England
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|120
|136
|0
|.469
|24. New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|124
|131
|1
|.486
|25. Minnesota
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|121
|133
|2
|.477
|26. Miami (from Houston)
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|133
|123
|0
|.520
|27. Seattle
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|135
|119
|2
|.531
|28. Baltimore
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|126
|129
|1
|.494
|29. Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|125
|131
|0
|.488
|30. Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|115
|139
|2
|.453
|31. San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|128
|126
|2
|.504
|32. Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|130
|125
|1
|.510
— The winner of the Super Bowl game shall select last and the loser shall select next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of such participating clubs in the regular season.
— The losers of the conference championship games shall select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
— The losers of the divisional playoff games shall select in the 25th through 28th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
— The losers of the wild-card games shall select in the 21st through 24th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
— Clubs not participating in the playoffs shall select in the first through 20th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
