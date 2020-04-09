2020 NFL Draft Order

Draft: April 23-25 at Las Vegas Opponents W L T Pct W L T Pct 1. Cincinnati 2 14 0 .125 141 114 1 .553 2. Washington 3 13 0 .188 128 127 1 .502 3. Detroit 3 12 1 .219 129 126 1 .506 4. NY Giants 4 12 0 .250 120 134 2 .473 5. Miami 5 11 0 .313 124 132 0 .484 6. LA Chargers 5 11 0 .313 131 124 1 .514 7. Carolina 5 11 0 .313 140 115 1 .549 8. Arizona 5 10 1 .344 135 120 1 .529 9. Jacksonville 6 10 0 .375 124 132 0 .484 10. Cleveland 6 10 0 .375 136 119 1 .533 11. NY Jets 7 9 0 .438 121 135 0 .473 12. Raiders 7 9 0 .438 123 132 1 .482 13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis) 13 3 0 .813 128 126 2 .504 14. Tampa Bay 7 9 0 .438 127 127 2 .500 15. Denver 7 9 0 .438 130 125 1 .510 16. Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 139 116 1 .545 17. Dallas 8 8 0 .500 122 133 1 .479 18. Miami (from Pittsburgh) 8 8 0 .500 128 127 1 .502 19. Las Vegas (from Chicago) 8 8 0 .500 129 125 2 .508 20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams) 9 7 0 .563 136 118 2 .535 21. Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 116 139 1 .455 22. Minnesota (from Buffalo) 10 6 0 .625 121 133 2 .477 23. New England 12 4 0 .750 120 136 0 .469 24. New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 124 131 1 .486 25. Minnesota 10 6 0 .625 121 133 2 .477 26. Miami (from Houston) 10 6 0 .625 133 123 0 .520 27. Seattle 11 5 0 .688 135 119 2 .531 28. Baltimore 14 2 0 .875 126 129 1 .494 29. Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 125 131 0 .488 30. Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 115 139 2 .453 31. San Francisco 13 3 0 .813 128 126 2 .504 32. Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 130 125 1 .510

— The winner of the Super Bowl game shall select last and the loser shall select next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of such participating clubs in the regular season.

— The losers of the conference championship games shall select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

— The losers of the divisional playoff games shall select in the 25th through 28th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

— The losers of the wild-card games shall select in the 21st through 24th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

Advertisement

— Clubs not participating in the playoffs shall select in the first through 20th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.