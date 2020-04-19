Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 NFL Draft Order

April 19, 2020 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

Draft: April 23-25

Opponents

W L T Pct W L T Pct

1. Cincinnati 2 14 0 .125 141 114 1 .553

2. Washington 3 13 0 .188 128 127 1 .502

3. Detroit 3 12 1 .219 129 126 1 .506

Advertisement

4. NY Giants 4 12 0 .250 120 134 2 .473

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

5. Miami 5 11 0 .313 124 132 0 .484

6. LA Chargers 5 11 0 .313 131 124 1 .514

7. Carolina 5 11 0 .313 140 115 1 .549

8. Arizona 5 10 1 .344 135 120 1 .529

9. Jacksonville 6 10 0 .375 124 132 0 .484

10. Cleveland 6 10 0 .375 136 119 1 .533

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

11. NY Jets 7 9 0 .438 121 135 0 .473

12. Las Vegas 7 9 0 .438 123 132 1 .482

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis) 13 3 0 .813 128 126 2 .504

14. Tampa Bay 7 9 0 .438 127 127 2 .500

15. Denver 7 9 0 .438 130 125 1 .510

16. Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 139 116 1 .545

17. Dallas 8 8 0 .500 122 133 1 .479

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh) 8 8 0 .500 128 127 1 .502

19. Las Vegas (from Chicago) 8 8 0 .500 129 125 2 .508

20. Jacksonville (from LA Rams) 9 7 0 .563 136 118 2 .535

21. Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 116 139 1 .455

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo) 10 6 0 .625 121 133 2 .477

23. New England 12 4 0 .750 120 136 0 .469

24. New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 124 131 1 .486

25. Minnesota 10 6 0 .625 121 133 2 .477

26. Miami (from Houston) 10 6 0 .625 133 123 0 .520

27. Seattle 11 5 0 .688 135 119 2 .531

28. Baltimore 14 2 0 .875 126 129 1 .494

29. Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 125 131 0 .488

30. Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 115 139 2 .453

31. San Francisco 13 3 0 .813 128 126 2 .504

32. Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 130 125 1 .510

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|20 Federal Contractors Networking Soiree
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members battle COVID-19 under any condition

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins