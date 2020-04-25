2020 NFL Draft Selections

|Saturday, April 25
|FOURTH ROUND
107. Cincinnati, Akeem Davis-Gaither, lb, Appalachian State
108. Washington, Saahdiq Charles, ot, LSU
109. Las Vegas (from Detroit), John Simpson, g, Clemson
110. N.Y. Giants, Darnay Holmes, cb, UCLA
111. Miami (from Houston), Solomon Kindley, g, Georgia
112. L.A. Chargers, Joshua Kelley, rb, UCLA
113. Carolina, Troy Pride, cb, Notre Dame
114. Arizona, Leki Fotu, dt, Utah
115. Cleveland, Harrison Bryant, te, Florida Atlantic
116. Jacksonville, Ben Bartch, ot, St. John’s (Minn.)
117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco), D.J. Wonnum, de, South Carolina
118. Denver, Albert Okwuegbunam, te, Missouri
119. Atlanta, Mykal Walker, lb, Fresno State
120. N.Y. Jets, La’Mical Perine, rb, Florida
121. Detroit (from Las Vegas), Logan Stenberg, g, Kentucky
122. Indianapolis, Jacob Eason, qb, Washington
123. Dallas, Reggie Robinson II, cb, Tulsa
124. Pittsburgh, Anthony McFarland, rb, Maryland
125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England), James Morgan, qb, Florida International
126. Houston (from Los Angeles Rams), Charlie Heck, ot, North Carolina
127. Philadelphia, K’Von Wallace, s, Clemson
128. Buffalo, Gabriel Davis, wr, UCF
129. N.Y. Jets (from New England through Baltimore and New England), Cameron Clarke, g, Charlotte
130. Minnesota (from New Orleans), James Lynch, de, Baylor
131. Arizona (from Houston), Rashard Lawrence, dt, LSU
132. Minnesota, Troy Dye, lb, Oregon
133. Seattle, Colby Parkinson, te, Stanford
134. Atlanta (from Baltimore), Jaylinn Hawkins, s, California
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami), Kevin Dotson, g, Louisiana-Lafayette
136. L.A. Rams (from Green Bay through Miami and Houston), Brycen Hopkins, te, Purdue
137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver), Josiah Scott, cb, Michigan State
138. Kansas City, L’Jarius Sneed, s, Louisiana Tech
139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England), Amik Robertson, cb, Louisiana Tech
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago), Shaquille Quarterman, lb, Miami
141. Houston (from Miami), John Reid, cb, Penn State
142. Washington, Antonio Gandy-Golden, wr, Liberty
143. Baltimore, Ben Bredeson, g, Michigan
144. Seattle, DeeJay Dallas, rb, Miami
145. Philadelphia, Jack Driscoll, ot, Auburn
146. Dallas, (from Philadelphia), Tyler Biadasz, c, Wisconsin
147. Cincinnati, Khalid Kareem, te, Notre Dame
148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina), Alton Robinson, te, Syracuse
149. Indianapolis (from Detroit), Danny Pinter, g, Ball State
150. N.Y. Giants, Shane Lemieux, g, Oregon
151. L.A. Chargers, Joe Reed, wr, Virginia
152. Carolina, Kenny Robinson, s, West Virginia
153. San Francisco (from Miami), Colton McKivitz, ot, West Virginia
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh), Jason Strowbridge, de, North Carolina
155. Chicago (from Cleveland through Buffalo and Minnesota), Trevis Gipson, de, Tulsa
156. Washington (from Denver through San Francisco), Keith Ismael, c, San Diego State
157. Jacksonville (from Atlanta through Baltimore), Daniel Thomas, s, Auburn
158. N.Y. Jets, Bryce Hall, cb, Virginia
159. New England (from Las Vegas), Justin Rohrwasser, k, Marshall
160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis), Nick Harris, c, Washington
161. Tampa Bay, Tyler Johnson, wr, Minnesota
162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle), Khaleke Hudson, lb, Michigan
163. Chicago, Kindle Vildor, cb, Georgia Southern
164. Miami (from Dallas through Philadelphia), Curtis Weaver, te, Boise State
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Collin Johnson, wr, Texas
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia), Quintez Cephus, wr, Wisconsin
167. Buffalo, Jake Fromm, qb, Georgia
168. Philadelphia (from New England), John Hightower, wr, Boise State
169. Minnesota (from New Orleans), Harrison Hand, cb, Temple
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota), Broderick Washington, dt, Texas Tech
171. Houston, Isaiah Coulter, wr, Rhode Island
172. Detroit (from Seattle through Detroit, New England and Las Vegas), Jason Huntley, rb, New Mexico State
173. Chicago (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams, Miami and Philadelphia), Darnell Mooney, wr, Tulane
174. Tennessee, Larrell Murchison, dt, North Carolina State
175. Green Bay, Kamal Martin, lb, Minnesota
176. Minnesota (from San Francisco), K.J. Osborn, wr, Miami
177. Kansas City, Michael Danna, te, Michigan
178. Denver, Justin Strnad, lb, Wake Forest
179. Dallas, Bradlee Anae, de, Utah
