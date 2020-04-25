2020 NFL Draft Selections

Saturday, April 25 FOURTH ROUND

107. Cincinnati, Akeem Davis-Gaither, lb, Appalachian State

108. Washington, Saahdiq Charles, ot, LSU

109. Las Vegas (from Detroit), John Simpson, g, Clemson

110. N.Y. Giants, Darnay Holmes, cb, UCLA

111. Miami (from Houston), Solomon Kindley, g, Georgia

112. L.A. Chargers, Joshua Kelley, rb, UCLA

113. Carolina, Troy Pride, cb, Notre Dame

114. Arizona, Leki Fotu, dt, Utah

115. Cleveland, Harrison Bryant, te, Florida Atlantic

116. Jacksonville, Ben Bartch, ot, St. John’s (Minn.)

117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco), D.J. Wonnum, de, South Carolina

118. Denver, Albert Okwuegbunam, te, Missouri

119. Atlanta, Mykal Walker, lb, Fresno State

120. N.Y. Jets, La’Mical Perine, rb, Florida

121. Detroit (from Las Vegas), Logan Stenberg, g, Kentucky

122. Indianapolis, Jacob Eason, qb, Washington

123. Dallas, Reggie Robinson II, cb, Tulsa

124. Pittsburgh, Anthony McFarland, rb, Maryland

125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England), James Morgan, qb, Florida International

126. Houston (from Los Angeles Rams), Charlie Heck, ot, North Carolina

127. Philadelphia, K’Von Wallace, s, Clemson

128. Buffalo, Gabriel Davis, wr, UCF

129. N.Y. Jets (from New England through Baltimore and New England), Cameron Clarke, g, Charlotte

130. Minnesota (from New Orleans), James Lynch, de, Baylor

131. Arizona (from Houston), Rashard Lawrence, dt, LSU

132. Minnesota, Troy Dye, lb, Oregon

133. Seattle, Colby Parkinson, te, Stanford

134. Atlanta (from Baltimore), Jaylinn Hawkins, s, California

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami), Kevin Dotson, g, Louisiana-Lafayette

136. L.A. Rams (from Green Bay through Miami and Houston), Brycen Hopkins, te, Purdue

137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver), Josiah Scott, cb, Michigan State

138. Kansas City, L’Jarius Sneed, s, Louisiana Tech

Compensatory Selections

139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England), Amik Robertson, cb, Louisiana Tech

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago), Shaquille Quarterman, lb, Miami

141. Houston (from Miami), John Reid, cb, Penn State

142. Washington, Antonio Gandy-Golden, wr, Liberty

143. Baltimore, Ben Bredeson, g, Michigan

144. Seattle, DeeJay Dallas, rb, Miami

145. Philadelphia, Jack Driscoll, ot, Auburn

146. Dallas, (from Philadelphia), Tyler Biadasz, c, Wisconsin

FIFTH ROUND

147. Cincinnati, Khalid Kareem, te, Notre Dame

148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina), Alton Robinson, te, Syracuse

149. Indianapolis (from Detroit), Danny Pinter, g, Ball State

150. N.Y. Giants, Shane Lemieux, g, Oregon

151. L.A. Chargers, Joe Reed, wr, Virginia

152. Carolina, Kenny Robinson, s, West Virginia

153. San Francisco (from Miami), Colton McKivitz, ot, West Virginia

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh), Jason Strowbridge, de, North Carolina

155. Chicago (from Cleveland through Buffalo and Minnesota), Trevis Gipson, de, Tulsa

156. Washington (from Denver through San Francisco), Keith Ismael, c, San Diego State

157. Jacksonville (from Atlanta through Baltimore), Daniel Thomas, s, Auburn

158. N.Y. Jets, Bryce Hall, cb, Virginia

159. New England (from Las Vegas), Justin Rohrwasser, k, Marshall

160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis), Nick Harris, c, Washington

161. Tampa Bay, Tyler Johnson, wr, Minnesota

162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle), Khaleke Hudson, lb, Michigan

163. Chicago, Kindle Vildor, cb, Georgia Southern

164. Miami (from Dallas through Philadelphia), Curtis Weaver, te, Boise State

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Collin Johnson, wr, Texas

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia), Quintez Cephus, wr, Wisconsin

167. Buffalo, Jake Fromm, qb, Georgia

168. Philadelphia (from New England), John Hightower, wr, Boise State

169. Minnesota (from New Orleans), Harrison Hand, cb, Temple

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota), Broderick Washington, dt, Texas Tech

171. Houston, Isaiah Coulter, wr, Rhode Island

172. Detroit (from Seattle through Detroit, New England and Las Vegas), Jason Huntley, rb, New Mexico State

173. Chicago (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams, Miami and Philadelphia), Darnell Mooney, wr, Tulane

174. Tennessee, Larrell Murchison, dt, North Carolina State

175. Green Bay, Kamal Martin, lb, Minnesota

176. Minnesota (from San Francisco), K.J. Osborn, wr, Miami

177. Kansas City, Michael Danna, te, Michigan

Compensatory Selections

178. Denver, Justin Strnad, lb, Wake Forest

179. Dallas, Bradlee Anae, de, Utah

