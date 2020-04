By The Associated Press

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, qb, LSU.

2. Washington, Chase Young, de, Ohio State.

3. Detroit, Jeff Okudah, cb, Ohio State.

4. N.Y. Giants, Andrew Thomas, ot, Georgia.

5. Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, qb, Alabama.

6. L.A. Chargers, Justin Herbert, qb, Oregon.

7. Carolina, Derrick Brown, dt, Auburn.

8. Arizona, Isaiah Simmons, lb, Clemson.

