2020 NFL Draft Trades List

Thursday, April 23

1. San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 13; from Indianapolis) and seventh-round (No. 245) draft picks to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers’ first- (No. 14) and fourth-round (No. 117) picks. Tampa Bay selected Tristan Wirfs, ot, Iowa and Raymond Calais, rb, Louisiana-Lafayette. San Francisco selected Javon Kinlaw, dt, South Carolina and later traded No. 117 to Minnesota.

2. New England traded its first-round (No. 23) draft pick to Los Angeles for the Chargers’ second- (No. 37) and third-round (No. 71) picks. L.A. Chargers selected Kenneth Murray, lb, Oklahoma. New England selected Kyle Dugger, s, Lenoir-Rhyne.

3. Minnesota traded is first-round (No. 25) draft pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ first- (No. 31), fourth- (No. 117) from Tampa Bay) and fifth-round (No. 176) picks. San Francisco selected Brandon Aiyuk, wr, Arizona State. Minnesota selected Jeff Gladney, cb, TCU and D.J. Wonnum, de, South Carolina, and K.J. Osborn, wr, Miami.

4. Miami traded its first-round (No. 26; from Houston) draft pick to Green Bay for the Packers’ first- (No. 30) and fourth-round (No. 136) picks. Green Bay selected Jordan Love, qb, Utah State. Miami selected Noah Igbinoghene, cb, Auburn and later traded No. 136 to L.A. Rams.

Friday, April 24

5. Cleveland traded its second-round (No. 41) draft pick to Indianapolis for the Colts’ second- (No. 44) and fifth-round (No. 160) picks. Indianapolis selected Jonathan Taylor, rb, Wisconsin. Cleveland selected Grant Delpit, s, LSU and Nick Harris, c, Washington.

6. N.Y. Jets traded its second-round (No. 48) draft pick to Seattle for the Seahawks’ second- (No. 59) and third-round (No. 101) picks. Seattle selected Darrell Taylor, de, Tennessee. N.Y. Jets selected Denzel Mims, wr, Baylor and later traded No. 101 to New England.

7. Baltimore traded its second- (No. 60) and fourth-round (No. 129; from New England) picks to New England for the Patriots’ third-round (No. 71; from L.A. Chargers; No. 98) picks. New England selected Josh Uche, lb, Michigan and later traded No. 129 to N.Y. Jets. Baltimore selected Justin Madubuike, dt, Texas A&M and Malik Harrison, lb, Ohio State.

8. Seattle traded its second-round (No. 64; from Kansas City) pick to Carolina for the Panthers’ third- (No. 69) and fifth-round (No. 148) picks. Carolina selected Jeremy Chinn, s, Southern Illinois. Seattle selected Damien Lewis and Alton Robinson, de, Syracuse.

9. Cleveland traded its third- (No. 74) and seventh-round (No. 244) draft picks to New Orleans for the Saints’ third-round (No. 88) pick and a 2021 third-round pick. New Orleans selected Zack Baun, lb, Wisconsin and later traded No. 244 to Minnesota. Cleveland selected Jordan Elliott, dt, Missouri.

10. Indianapolis traded its third- (No. 75) and sixth-round (No. 197; from Dallas) picks to Detroit for the Lions’ third- (No. 85; from Philadelphia), fifth- (No. 149) and sixth-round (No. 182) picks. Detroit selected Jonah Jackson, g, Ohio State and John Penisini, dt, Utah. Indianapolis selected Julian Blackmon, s, Utah and Danny Pinter, og, Ball State and later traded No. 182 to New England.

11. Las Vegas traded its third- (No. 91; from Seattle) and fifth-round (No. 159) picks to New England for the Patriots’ third- (No. 100), fourth- (No. 139; from Tampa Bay) and fifth-round (No. 172; from Seattle). New England selected Devin Asiasi, te, UCLA and Justin Rohrwasser, k, Marshall. Las Vegas selected Tanner Muse, s, Clemson and Amik Robertson, cb, Louisiana Tech and later traded No. 172 to Detroit.

12. N.Y. Jets traded its third-round (No. 101; from Seattle) pick to New England for the Patriots’ fourth-round picks (No. 125; from Chicago; and No. 129) and a 2021 sixth-round pick. New England selected Dalton Keene, te, Virginia Tech. N.Y. Jets selected James Morgan, qb, Florida International and Cameron Clark, ot, Charlotte.

13. Minnesota traded its third-round (No. 105) pick to New Orleans for the Saints’ fourth- (No. 130), fifth- (No. 169), sixth- (No. 203) and seventh-round (No. 244; from Green Bay). New Orleans selected Adam Trautman, te, Dayton. Minnesota selected James Lynch, dt, Baylor and Harrison Hand, cb, Temple and Blake Brandel, ot, Oregon State and Nate Stanley, qb, Iowa.

Saturday, April 25

14. Detroit traded its fourth-round pick (No. 109) to Las Vegas for the Raiders’ fourth- (No. 121) and fifth-round (No. 172; from Seattle) picks. Las Vegas selected John Simpson, g, Clemson. Detroit selected Logan Stenberg, g, Kentucky and Jason Huntley, rb, New Mexico State.

15. Houston traded its fourth-round (No. 111) pick to Miami for the Dolphins’ fourth-round (No. 136 and 141) picks. Miami selected Solomon Kindley, g, Georgia. Houston selected John Reid, cb, Penn State.

16. Washington traded LT Trent Williams to San Francisco for the 49ers’ fifth-round pick (No. 156) and a 2021 third-round pick. Washington selected Keith Ismael, c, San Diego State.

17. L.A. Rams traded its fourth-round (No. 126) pick to Houston for the Texans’ fourth- (No. 136; from Green Bay) and seventh-round (No. 248 and 250) picks. Houston selected Charlie Heck, ot, North Carolina. L.A. Rams selected Brycen Hopkins, te, Purdue and Sam Sloman, k, Miami (Ohio) and Tremayne Anchrum, og, Clemson.

18. Philadelphia traded its fourth-round (No. 146) pick to Dallas for the Cowboys’ fifth-round pick (No. 164) and a 2021 fifth-round pick. Dallas selected Tyler Biadasz, c, Wisconsin. Philadelphia later traded pick No. 164 to Miami.

19. San Francisco traded RB Matt Breida to Miami for the Dolphins’ fifth-round (No. 153) pick. San Francisco selected Colton McKivitz, ot, West Virginia.

20. Minnesota traded its fifth-round (No. 155) pick to Chicago for a 2021 fourth-round pick. Minnesota selected Trevis Gipson, de, Tulsa.

21. Philadelphia traded its fifth-round (No. 164) pick to Miami for the Dolphins’ fifth- (No. 173; from Baltimore) and seventh-round (No. 227; from Indianapolis) picks. Miami selected Curtis Weaver, de, Boise State. Philadelphia later traded both picks to Chicago.

22. San Francisco traded WR Marquise Goodwin and a sixth-round (No. 210) pick to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ sixth-round (No. 190; from Atlanta) pick. San Francisco selected Charlie Woerner, te, Georgia. Philadelphia selected Prince Tega Wanogho, ot, Auburn.

23. Philadelphia traded it fifth- (No. 173; from Baltimore) and sixth-round (No. 227; from Indianapolis) picks to Chicago for the Bears’ sixth- (No. 196 and 200; from Philadelphia) and seventh-round (No. 233) picks. Chicago selected Darnell Mooney, wr, Tulane and Lachavious Simmons, g, Tennessee State. Philadelphia selected Shaun Bradley, lb, Temple and Quez Watkins, wr, Southern Mississippi and Casey Toohill, de, Stanford.

24. Indianapolis traded its sixth-round (No. 182; from Detroit) pick to New England for the Patriots’ sixth-round (No. 212 and 213) picks. New England selected Onwenu, g, Michigan. Indianapolis selected Dezmon Patmon, wr, Washington State and Jordan Glasgow, lb, Michigan.

25. Minnesota traded its sixth- (No. 201; from Buffalo) and seventh-round (No. 219; from Miami) picks to Baltimore for the Ravens’ sixth-round (No. 225; from N.Y. Jets) pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick. Baltimore selected James Proche, wr, SMU and Geno Stone, s, Iowa. Minnesota selected Kenny Willekes, de, Michigan State.

26. Indianapolis traded CB Quincy Wilson to New York for the Jets’ sixth-round (No. 211; from Kansas City) pick. Indianapolis selected Isaiah Rodgers, cb, Massachusetts.

27. Tennessee traded its seventh-round (No. 237; from New England) pick to Kansas City for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Kansas City selected Thakarius Keyes, cb, Tulane.

28. Houston traded its seventh-round (No. 240) pick to New Orleans for a 2021 sixth-round pick. New Orleans selected Tommy Stevens, qb, Mississippi State.

29. Miami traded its seventh-round (No. 251) pick to Miami for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Seattle selected Stephen Sullivan, wr, LSU.

