2020 NFL Draft Trades List

April 24, 2020 1:15 am
 
Thursday, April 23

1. San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 13; from Indianapolis) and seventh-round (No. 245) draft picks to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers’ first- (No. 14) and fourth-round (No. 117) picks. Tampa Bay selected Tristan Wirfs, ot, Iowa and (No. 245). San Francisco selected Javon Kinlaw, dt, South Carolina and (No. 117).

2. New England traded its first-round (No. 23) draft pick to Los Angeles for the Chargers’ second- (No. 37) and third-round (No. 71) picks. L.A. Chargers selected Kenneth Murray, lb, Oklahoma. New England selected (No. 37) and (No. 71).

3. Minnesota traded is first-round (No. 25) draft pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ first- (No. 31), fourth- (No. 117 from Tampa Bay) and fifth-round (No. 176) picks. San Francisco selected Brandon Aiyuk, wr, Arizona State. Minnesota selected Jeff Gladney, cb, TCU, (No. 117) and (No. 176).

4. Miami traded its first-round (No. 26; from Houston) draft pick to Green Bay for the Packers’ first- (No. 30) and fourth-round (No. 136) picks. Green Bay selected Jordan Love, qb, Utah State. Miami selected Noah Igbinoghene, cb, Auburn and (No. 136).

