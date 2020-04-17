Listen Live Sports

2020 WNBA Draft List

April 17, 2020 8:36 pm
 
Friday, April 17
First Round

1. New York, Sabrina Ionescu, G, Oregon

2. Dallas, Satou Sabally, F, Oregon

3. Indiana, Lauren Cox, F, Baylor

4. Atlanta, Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M

5. Dallas (From Phoenix), Bella Alarie, G/F, Princeton

6. Minnesota, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, F, South Carolina

7. Dallas (From Seattle – via Connecticut, Phoenix), Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina

8. Chicago, Ruthy Hebard, F, Oregon

9. New York (From Dallas – via Las Vegas), Megan Walker, F, Connecticut

10. Phoenix (From Los Angeles – via Connecticut), Jocelyn Willoughby, G/F, Virginia

11. Seattle (From Connecticut), Kitija Laksa, F, TTT Riga (Latvia)

12. New York (From Washington), Jazmine Jones, G, Louisville

Second Round

13. New York (From Atlanta), Kylee Shook, F, Louisville

14. Indiana (From New York – via Minnesota), Kathleen Doyle, G, Iowa

15. New York (From Dallas), Leaonna Odom, F, Duke

16. Minnesota (From Indiana), Crystal Dangerfield, G, Connecticut

17. Atlanta (From Phoenix), Brittany Brewer, F, Texas Tech

18. Phoenix (From Minnesota), Tea Cooper, G, Baylor

19. Seattle, Joyner Holmes, F, Texas

20. Los Angeles (From Chicago), Beatrice Mompremier, F, Miami

21. Dallas (From Las Vegas), Luisa Geiselsoder, C, Germany

22. Los Angeles, Leonie Fiebich, Shooting G, Germany

23. Connecticut, Kaila Charles, G/F, Maryland

24. Washington, Jaylyn Agnew, F, Creighton

