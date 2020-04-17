2020 WNBA Draft List

|Friday, April 17
|First Round
1. New York, Sabrina Ionescu, G, Oregon
2. Dallas, Satou Sabally, F, Oregon
3. Indiana, Lauren Cox, F, Baylor
4. Atlanta, Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M
5. Dallas (From Phoenix), Bella Alarie, G/F, Princeton
6. Minnesota, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, F, South Carolina
7. Dallas (From Seattle – via Connecticut, Phoenix), Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina
8. Chicago, Ruthy Hebard, F, Oregon
9. New York (From Dallas – via Las Vegas), Megan Walker, F, Connecticut
10. Phoenix (From Los Angeles – via Connecticut), Jocelyn Willoughby, G/F, Virginia
11. Seattle (From Connecticut), Kitija Laksa, F, TTT Riga (Latvia)
12. New York (From Washington), Jazmine Jones, G, Louisville
13. New York (From Atlanta), Kylee Shook, F, Louisville
14. Indiana (From New York – via Minnesota), Kathleen Doyle, G, Iowa
15. New York (From Dallas), Leaonna Odom, F, Duke
16. Minnesota (From Indiana), Crystal Dangerfield, G, Connecticut
17. Atlanta (From Phoenix), Brittany Brewer, F, Texas Tech
18. Phoenix (From Minnesota), Tea Cooper, G, Baylor
19. Seattle, Joyner Holmes, F, Texas
20. Los Angeles (From Chicago), Beatrice Mompremier, F, Miami
21. Dallas (From Las Vegas), Luisa Geiselsoder, C, Germany
22. Los Angeles, Leonie Fiebich, Shooting G, Germany
23. Connecticut, Kaila Charles, G/F, Maryland
24. Washington, Jaylyn Agnew, F, Creighton
