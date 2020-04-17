2020 WNBA Draft List

Friday, April 17 First Round

1. New York, Sabrina Ionescu, G, Oregon

2. Dallas, Satou Sabally, F, Oregon

3. Indiana, Lauren Cox, F, Baylor

4. Atlanta, Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M

5. Dallas (From Phoenix), Bella Alarie, G/F, Princeton

6. Minnesota, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, F, South Carolina

7. Dallas (From Seattle – via Connecticut, Phoenix), Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina

8. Chicago, Ruthy Hebard, F, Oregon

9. New York (From Dallas – via Las Vegas), Megan Walker, F, Connecticut

10. Phoenix (From Los Angeles – via Connecticut), Jocelyn Willoughby, G/F, Virginia

11. Seattle (From Connecticut), Kitija Laksa, W, TTT Riga (Latvia)

12. New York (From Washington), Jazmine Jones, G, Louisville

