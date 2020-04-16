Listen Live Sports

2020 WNBA First Round Draft Order

April 16, 2020 2:59 pm
 
First Round

1. New York

2. Dallas

3. Indiana

4. Atlanta

5. Dallas from Phoenix

6. Minnesota

7. Dallas from Seattle

8. Chicago

9. New York from Dallas

10. Phoenix from Los Angeles

11. Seattle from Connecticut

12. New York from Washington

