Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

4-time Olympic biathlon medalist Landertinger retires

April 20, 2020 7:15 am
 
< a min read
      

VIENNA (AP) — Four-time Olympic biathlon medalist Dominik Landertinger of Austria retired Monday at the age of 32.

Landertinger said on the Austrian Ski Federation’s website that he retired because he wanted to look after his health following an operation on his spine in 2017.

“Continuing my career would have been greedy with my body and health,” he said.

Landertinger won Olympic silver in the men’s relay in 2010, sprint silver and relay bronze in 2014, and individual bronze in 2018 following his injury. He won his only world championship title in mass start in 2009.

Advertisement

Landertinger said he wanted to retire in December 2019 but decided to press on for one last big result. He was rewarded with individual bronze at the world championship in Italy in February.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

“Thanks to the medal in Antholz I have the feeling that I’m leaving as a winner,” he said.

Landertinger’s final season was cut short when the coronavirus pandemic caused the World Cup to be stopped part-way through the penultimate round in Finland last month.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|20 Federal Contractors Networking Soiree
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members battle COVID-19 under any condition

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins