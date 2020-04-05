Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 24, 2020 5:27 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. MOTIVE ESTABLISHED IN CANADA MASS SHOOTING Police say an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend preceded a weekend rampage in Nova Scotia in which at least 22 people were killed.

2. ‘ONEROUS AND CONVOLUTED’ A federal judge blocks a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, stating that the regulations violate the Second Amendment.

3. WHERE VENEZUELA IS TURNING FOR HELP Venezuela’s socialist leader asks Iran for help jump starting an aging refinery to prevent it from running out of gasoline.

4. MEGHAN MARKLE TO HAVE LAWSUIT HEARD The Duchess of Sussex is challenging a British newspaper’s publication of a letter she wrote to her father.

5. WHO WENT 1ST IN NFL DRAFT Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU was the first pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Associated Press

