5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 14, 2020 5:58 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MORE THAN 30 DEAD AS STORMS TEAR THROUGH SOUTHEAST: As the country hunkers down to battle coronavirus, severe weather has left more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.

2. NORTH KOREA FIRES BARRAGE OF MISSILES: South Korea’s military says a barrage of North Korean missiles fired from both the ground and fighter jets has splashed down on the waters off the country’s east coast a major show of force on the eve of a key state anniversary in the North and parliamentary elections in the rival South.

3. SETBACK FOR TRUMP IN WISCONSIN: A liberal challenger has ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Trump. Republicans pushed ahead with the vote last week even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the pandemic. Results weren’t released until Monday

4. MCDONALD’S FACING HARASSMENT CLAIM: Two McDonald’s workers in Florida have filed a $500 million class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming a “systemic sexual harassment problem” at company-owned stores.

5. MCCAFFREY NOW NFL’S HIGHEST-PAID RUNNING BACK: The Carolina Panthers have rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility with a four-year, $64 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the contract negotiations.

