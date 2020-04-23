Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

April 23, 2020 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|23 Adobe Certified Professional: Adobe...
4|23 Government Proposal Graphics Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tens of thousands National Guard troops aid FEMA in COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1984: HHS announces discovery of AIDS virus origins