AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
AHL North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
AHL Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, ppd
Binghamton at Charlotte, ppd
Springfield at Belleville, ppd
Texas at Grand Rapids, ppd
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Milwaukee at Manitoba, ppd
Ontario at San Jose, ppd
Stockton at San Diego, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Laval at Toronto, ppd
Hershey at Cleveland, ppd
Iowa at San Antonio, ppd
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Utica, ppd
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd
Hartford at WB/Scranton, ppd
Providence at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd
Springfield at Laval, ppd
Chicago at Rockford, ppd
Colorado at Texas, ppd
Bakersfield at Tucson, ppd
Ontario at San Diego, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Springfield at Laval, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, ppd
Hershey at Charlotte, ppd
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, ppd
Rochester at Syracuse, ppd
Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd
Utica at Bridgeport, ppd
WB/Scranton at Hartford, ppd
Belleville at Binghamton, ppd
Providence at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Colorado at San Antonio, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, ppd
San Diego at Ontario, ppd
Bakersfield at Tucson, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Hershey at Charlotte, ppd
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, ppd
Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, ppd
San Antonio at Texas, ppd
San Jose at Stockton, ppd
