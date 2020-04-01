All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.

Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.

