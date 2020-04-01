Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

April 1, 2020 4:44 pm
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.

Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.

