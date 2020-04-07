All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Colorado, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

Boston at Seattle, ppd.

