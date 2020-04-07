All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Colorado, ppd.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
Boston at Seattle, ppd.
