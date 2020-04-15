All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.
Washington at Seattle, ppd.
Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.
Boston at Oakland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Oakland, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.
Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
