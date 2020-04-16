Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

April 16, 2020 10:00 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Oakland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.

Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

