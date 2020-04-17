All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.