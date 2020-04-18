All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Houston, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.