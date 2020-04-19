All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Texas at Philadelphia, ppd.
Toronto at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Houston, ppd.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, ppd.
