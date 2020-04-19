Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

April 19, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Texas at Philadelphia, ppd.

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Houston, ppd.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, ppd.

