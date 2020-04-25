All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
Seattle at Texas, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Seattle at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.