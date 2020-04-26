All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Seattle at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Seattle at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
