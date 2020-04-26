Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

April 26, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.

San Diego at Detroit, ppd.

Boston at Minnesota, ppd.

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Seattle at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.

San Diego at Detroit, ppd.

Boston at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Seattle at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

