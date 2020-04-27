All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.
San Diego at Detroit, ppd.
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Seattle at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, ppd.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, ppd.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.