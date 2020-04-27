Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

April 27, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, ppd.

San Diego at Detroit, ppd.

Boston at Minnesota, ppd.

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Seattle at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, ppd.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, ppd.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

