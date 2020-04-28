Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Surfers catch waves again in New Zealand, Bondi

April 28, 2020 1:36 am
 
At Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach, hundreds of swimmers and surfers braved cool autumn weather to return to the water.

Police had closed the beach five weeks ago because of thousands of people congregating there in defiance of social distancing regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The beach was reopened for exercise only. Visitors were being counted to ensure social distancing and they couldn’t linger on the sand. A virus testing tent is nearby since the local municipality has a high rate of infections, particularly among backpackers who often live in crowded conditions.

In Christchurch, New Zealand, surfers greeted a spectacular sunrise as they returned to the waves. New Zealand has eased its monthlong lockdown, allowing some activities if social distancing is maintained.

The Associated Press

