AP source: Browns, WR Higgins agree to 1-year contract

April 28, 2020 3:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins has agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Higgins, who clashed with former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens last season, will sign the $910,000 veteran minimum deal soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

A fifth-round pick from Colorado State in 2016, Higgins had only four catches for 55 yards in 10 games last season while he also dealt with a knee injury. But he landed in Kitchens’ dog house, and his absence impacted Cleveland’s offense as well as quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In 2018, Higgins developed a nice chemistry with Mayfield and had his best season as a pro, finishing with 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Higgins will likely compete for Cleveland’s No. 3 receiver spot behind stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The Browns drafted Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round Saturday and Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge return from last year’s squad.

Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Higgins has 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and seven TDs in four NFL seasons.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

