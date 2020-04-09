Listen Live Sports

AP source: Bulls tab Nuggets’ Karnisovas to lead operations

April 9, 2020 11:56 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago Bulls hired Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas to run their basketball operation, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday night.

The person, who confirmed reports by several outlets, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

Longtime executive John Paxson is expected to move into an advisory role. The futures of general manager Gar Forman and coach Jim Boylen were unclear.

The 48-year-old Karnisovas had big roles in Denver taking two-time All-Star center Nikola Jokic in the second round of the 2014 draft with the 41st overall pick, as well as recent lottery selections Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

The Nuggets were third in the Western Conference and leading the Northwest division with a 43-22 record when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the NBA to a standstill on March 12.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

