AP source: Chiefs bring back CB Breeland on 1-year deal

April 9, 2020 1:37 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions’ biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. ESPN.com first reported it.

Breeland started 15 of 16 games for the Chiefs last season, which he played on a one-year prove-it deal after an injury-shortened season in Green Bay. He also started all three playoff games and was instrumental in helping the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their first championship in five decades.

The Chiefs lost three cornerbacks to free agency in Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne. Fuller has since signed a $40 million, four-year deal with Washington, and many thought Breeland would command a similar long-term contract.

___

