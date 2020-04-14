Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Source: Iupati returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

April 14, 2020 6:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line.

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Iupati’s agreement with the Seahawks on Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Iupati started 15 games at left guard last season for Seattle, his first with the Seahawks. He was solid for most of the season but did not play in either of Seattle’s playoff games due to a neck stinger suffered late in the season.

The decision to bring back Iupati adds another name to a long list of offensive linemen Seattle has added this offseason.

Advertisement

The Seahawks also reached deals with tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi and interior linemen B.J. Finney and Chance Warmack.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Bringing back Iupati may raise speculation about what Seattle could do with Finney, who has experience at guard and center. Seattle center Justin Britt is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off a torn ACL. Britt has an $11.4 million salary cap charge for the upcoming season and Seattle could save $8.5 million by making a move with the veteran.

Seattle also rescinded its exclusive rights free agent tender to wide receiver Malik Turner, making him a free agent. Turner had 15 receptions and one touchdown in the regular season last year but also had a crucial drop in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s playoff loss in Green Bay. Turner may have struggled to find a role with Seattle this season after the Seahawks signed Phillip Dorsett.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln