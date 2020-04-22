Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Who takes Tua? Catching up with Kiffin

April 22, 2020 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most intriguing player in the NFL draft.

On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dane Brugler from The Athletic breaks down the upside and the risk of drafting Tagovailoa, who is coming off a serious hip injury, and which teams might be ready to call his name.

Also joining the AP’s Ralph Russo is new Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Alabama.

Brugler previews the draft, going deep into Day 2 and 3 sleepers. Kiffin talks about his unusual career path and why Ole Miss was the perfect fit.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|22 Security Through INSIGHTS Summit
4|22 Adobe ColdFusion Summit East 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard children keep watch at North Bend

Today in History

1954: McCarthy hearings begin investigating Army