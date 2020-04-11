AP Top WorldCup News at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter

US prosecutors allege bribes in 2018, 2022 World Cup votes

South Korean soccer team tells of ‘rough’ match in Pyongyang

Away from glitzy stadiums, Qatar migrants live for cricket

Coe addresses low turnout at worlds, heat and doping scandal

South Korea faces potential WCup qualifier in North Korea

Mongolia awaits star players in 2022 World Cup qualifying

US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0

The Latest: Parade for World Cup champions set in NYC

Column: US women win World Cup on their own terms

