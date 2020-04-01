Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Aston Martin returns to F1 in 2021 after major takeover

April 1, 2020 9:29 am
 
< a min read
      

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Aston Martin will return to Formula One next year following a takeover worth nearly $1 billion.

The Racing Point team, which is owned by Lawrence Stroll, will be rebranded in 2021 after the Canadian billionaire completed a takeover of the British-based car manufacturer.

Racing Point said in a statement on Wednesday that the shareholders of Aston Martin Lagonda approved a fundraising of 536 million pounds ($664 million) on Monday, underpinned by an injection of 260 million pounds ($322 million) from investors led by Stroll.

He now becomes executive chairman of Aston Martin, which will have its own F1 team for the first time since 1960.

Advertisement

“A brand with the pedigree and history of Aston Martin needs to be competing at the highest level of motorsport,” Stroll said.

Stroll’s 21-year-old son, Lance Stroll, currently races for Racing Point alongside veteran driver Sergio Perez.

The Aston Martin team will continue to operate from its Silverstone base.

___

More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army identifies sites it can retrofit to help local hospitals

Today in History

1970: President Nixon signs law requiring surgeon general warnings on cigarettes