All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Miami at Washington, ppd.
Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.
