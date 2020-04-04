All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.

Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.

Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.

Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.

Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Seattle (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Oakland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, ppd.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Miami at Washington, ppd.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ppd.

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Francisco, ppd.

