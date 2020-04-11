Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

April 11, 2020 10:00 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.

Houston at Texas, ppd.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.

Boston at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.

Houston at Texas, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.

Boston at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.

Boston at Oakland, ppd.

Washington at Seattle, ppd.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ppd.

Washington at Seattle, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

