All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.
Houston at Texas, ppd.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.
Boston at Seattle, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.
Houston at Texas, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.
Boston at Seattle, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.
Boston at Oakland, ppd.
Washington at Seattle, ppd.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ppd.
Washington at Seattle, ppd.
